CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a woman was fatally struck on Interstate 71 early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the West 130th exit on I-71 South.

A woman was hit and killed by a car, but further details about the accident were not yet available.

