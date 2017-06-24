Wings of Wonder takes children above and beyond illness into the skies above CLE

CLEVELAND – Over 400 children who might never have had the chance got to take to the skies in Cleveland Saturday.

Kids in Flight held their annual “Wings of Wonder” event at Burke Lakefront Airport. Children with serious illness or disabilities and their families were given the chance to see Cleveland from above, as the event provided them each with a sightseeing ride over the CLE, the chance to see planes up close with aircraft displays, entertainment and a special lunch.

The 9 pilots for the event all donated their time and aircrafts. Nearly 100 other volunteers worked to make the day special as well.

Kids in Flight was founded back in 2003, and their mission is to “use aviation as a tool to empower children with serious illnesses or disabilities and their families to see their world from a different perspective through flight experiences and educational programs.”

Judging by some of the smiles at Burke today, they met that goal very happily!