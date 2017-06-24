× Lorain police arrest fake police officer who was carrying pellet gun

LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain police arrested an 18-year-old Cleveland man for impersonating a police officer and obstructing justice on June 21.

Officers were called out to Reid Avenue on the 21st after a group of residents who were sitting on a porch told them that a man walked through an alley with a gun and told them he was a Lorain police officer. This happened in the same area where, earlier in the day, a group of males were pointing lasers at windows and yelling at people to freeze because they were police.

The officer responding to the later incident saw a male matching the description of the suspect in a parking lot. He tried to stop the male, who began running away from the police car. A K9 unit was brought in to help search.

K9 Titan eventually found a bag containing a number of items that the suspect had dropped as he fled. When officers went to the convenience store where they had been purchased, the clerk there told them that the person who had bought them told her that he was a Lorain police officer. She recalled that he had also said he’d worked as a security guard at a group home in Cleveland.

When officers went to the home, staff there said that there was one resident, Wilburt Clayton, missing and that they would contact police when he returned.

K9 Titan later found a black handgun in the parking lot, which turned out to be a “realistic air soft pellet gun,” according to the police report.

After he returned and police spoke to him, Clayton told police that he just wanted to go out and “mess around” and that he did tell some people that he was a police officer and had shot some objects. The officer also noted in his report that Clayton said he wanted to be a police officer someday and that Clayton seem apologetic for what he’d done.

Clayton was taken to Lorain City Jail for booking.