High swimming risk issued until 10 pm Saturday for local beaches

CLEVELAND – The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula Lakeshore and Northern Erie counties.

Unlike a bacterial advisory, this warning has everything to do with the actual water conditions. This is a high swimming risk due to the combination of wind and high waves – including rip currents. These can cause life-threatening situations even for the best of swimmers.

The warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service is reminding everyone to follow the instructions of local authorities and to stay out of the water during this time.