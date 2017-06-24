Family of woman struck, killed on I-71 looks for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Cleveland police are investigating an overnight accident on the interstate that killed a 26-year-old Cleveland mother. The accident happened on I-71 southbound near the West 130th Street exit ramp early Saturday morning.

The family of Amanda Lingenfelter, 26, is looking for answers as to how the tragedy happened, around 2:30 am. The woman was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

"We just want people to remember her," said Tina Ortiz, a family member.

The family is trying to make sense of what happened and hope that somebody comes forward with information to give them clarity.

Family members say Lingenfelter was newly married and had two sons. The Cleveland mother also leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter, named Natalia.

"It's really tough right now but we are a strong family and we are going to pull through this."

Cleveland police have not said if there any suspects in this case.

"We just got to take out of it how blessed our life was to have her with us and maybe not be angry but appreciate the time we did have with her."