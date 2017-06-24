Chardon police issue warning after several bear sightings

CHARDON, Ohio — Black bears sightings in Northeast Ohio are on the rise; especially, in Geauga County, where local police say one bear in particular was making several appearances Friday night.

“There have been several reported sightings of a small bear in the City this evening. The State Game Warden is aware of it. Bear sightings are happening more frequently in Geauga County. Please keep in mind Black bears are usually scared of people, making attacks a rare occurrence,” Chardon police wrote on its Facebook page.

One sighting occurred Friday evening near Meadowlands Drive and Chardon Road. Other people reported seeing a black bear in Newbury Township, LeRoy Township, Madison and Hiram.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, this is what you should do if you see a black bear:

Remain calm.

Do not harass, or disturb the bear. Leave it alone.

Do not run or climb trees; it may provoke a chase.

Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away. Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened.

Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away.

Exit the area.

Avoid direct eye contact with the bear.

DO NOT FEED THE BEAR

