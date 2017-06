Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The heat and humidity are back!

Rain could be heavy at times, and there's a marginal risk of severe storms including damaging winds and hail.

By early evening, a few showers will accompany the front but will quickly move out.

