Watch: This breakdancing gorilla will make your entire day!

DALLAS -- Sometimes you just have to dance it out.

Zola, a 14-year-old male Western lowland gorilla, lives at the Dallas Zoo -- and he loves to have a good time.

A video shared by the zoo this week shows Zola splashing and dancing in a blue swimming pool. and he REALLY gets into it!

The pool is one of many enrichment items the gorilla keepers use to engage primates, according to the zoo.

The zoo says on its website that the enrichment ensures that the behavioral and physical needs of an animal are being met.

"This is an important component in caring for all zoo animals, but primate enrichment is among the most complex and varied," according to the zoo.

Zola's dancing is a play behavior, which is a natural behavior many animals have. It also shows that an animal is content or comfortable.

Zola appears to be very, very content!

