Video shows what happened when woman escaped from Cleveland House of Corrections

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing what really happened when police say a woman escaped from a Cleveland city jail.

It happened last month at the House of Corrections, and the video has just been released to the I TEAM.

You see a female inmate trying to climb a fence to get out. Not long after that you see a prisoner van barreling out and crashing through a fence.

Police say Crystal Bullins stole the prisoner van and took off after corrections officers had just brought some inmates back to jail.

Highland Hills Police arrested Bullins not far from the jail.

Bullins had been in the House of Corrections on a minor charge, and now a grand jury will decide on serious felony charges for the escape.

Oddly, in the meantime, Bullins is back out on the streets. The I TEAM went looking for her on Cleveland’s southeast side and left messages, but we did not make contact.

Police say the prisoner van had been left running, and it had guns inside belonging to corrections officers.

City Hall is doing an internal investigation to figure out how this all could happen. Workers at the jail could face discipline. The corrections officers involved are still working during the investigation, but they are not transporting prisoners.

This incident, not the first escape from the House of Corrections. In 2015, police said an inmate escaped after a jail cook left a back door open. Eventually that escapee was also caught, and the cook was suspended.

