Three people killed in Sandusky County crash

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A crash in Sandusky County Friday morning took the lives of three people from Kentucky.

It happened on US 6 in Madison Township, near Fremont, just before 8 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Dodge Avenger with four passengers tried to pass traffic when it was hit head-on by a semi-tractor. The truck driver tried to take evasive action to avoid the crash, the patrol said.

The 21-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 19 and 25, were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were from Louisville, Kentucky. The fourth passenger, 21-year-old woman from Indiana, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The road was closed between US 23 and Helena so crews could clean up the diesel fuel.