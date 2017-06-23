× Sears closing stores in Mentor, Middleburg Heights

MENTOR, Ohio– Sears is closing two of its stores in Northeast Ohio.

The stores in Mentor and Middleburg Heights will close in mid-September, a Sears spokesman told FOX 8 News on Friday. The auto centers at both locations will remain open until late July.

Liquidation sales are set to start on June 30.

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Employees that are eligible will receive severance. Others can apply for positions are other Sears and Kmart stores.

Liquidation sales started last week at the Sears at Midway Mall in Elyria.