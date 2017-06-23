Perseverance helps local business beat odds, rebuild after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERLAND, Ohio -- A popular business that was heavily damaged by bad weather has reopened in Chesterland.

Red, Wine and Brew located at 8099 Mayfield Road sustained significant damage March 1 when torrential rain and 55 mph winds rolled through Northeast Ohio.

The entire roof was blown off of the building destabilizing the infrastructure.

The ceiling collapsed, and rain poured in destroying everything from coolers to their extensive wine and beer inventory.

“I was probably in shock the next 2 days trying to figure out what was going on,” said owner, Sam Shah.

Rather than close down, the entire staff immediately joined together and began cleaning up the property, trying to mitigate as much damage as possible.

Along the way they faced many obstacles including insurance issues and some daunting odds, says manager Michael Schultz, “Eighty nine percent of small businesses that go through a natural disaster actually do not reopen.”

Several months later, Friday afternoon, the new and improved store reopened with a free wine and beer sampling party.

Shah says they wanted to show their appreciation to the community and their customers who have shown them so much support.

Also, plans to expand that they thought were scrapped are now back on the table. Very soon they’ll begin work on an adjoining new restaurant and bar.

“Luckily I have good people around me,” said Shah, “Perseverance helped us get through the storm.”