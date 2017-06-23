× Parma man accused of groping Wonder Woman in Times Square

NEW YORK– A tourist is facing charges after police say he did more than take photos with one of the characters in Times Square.

Yog Nepal, 18, of Parma, is charged with forcible touching and harassment.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Thursay on Broadway. The New York City Police Department said the 27-year-old victim, who was dresses as Wonder Woman, initially posed for a photo with Nepal. He gave her a tip and walked away, but returned soon after.

That’s when Nepal grabbed the woman’s rear end, NYPD said. She notified nearby officers, who took the man into custody without incident.