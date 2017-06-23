× Old Navy’s $1 flip-flop sale is Saturday

CLEVELAND– Attention bargain shoppers!

Old Navy’s flip-flip sale in Saturday, June 24. Solid-color flippies are $1 while supplies last. Other styles are also on sale. There is a limit of 10 pairs per transaction.

In the past, the deal was only available in stores. But for the first time, shoppers can score the footwear bargain online. That means avoiding a trip to the mall and dealing with other flip-flop fanatics!

Shipping is free for orders over $50. Standard shipping, in three to five business days, is $7.