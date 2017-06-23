× Nonprofit organization offers free dental care at Cleveland Convention Center

CLEVELAND– More than 600 medical professionals and volunteers will provide free dental care at the Cleveland Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.

Medworks USA, a local nonprofit that provides medical treatment to the uninsured, said it hopes to see as many as 1,200 patients.

Staff will provide screenings, cleanings, extractions and temporary partials. Sealants will also be offered to children and all services are free.

“Dental care is the number one unmet health need in Ohio for low-income adults and children. Without dental insurance, treatments can range anywhere from $125 for a cleaning to more than $200 for a cavity filling and over $1,000 if a crown or root canal is required,” Medworks said in a news release.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Medworks expects people to line up early and staff will arrive at 4:30 a.m.

The Cleveland Convention Center is located at 300 Lakeside Ave. East.