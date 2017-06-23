× More charges including kidnapping against man accused of impersonating officer

AKRON — Almost 50 new charges have been filed against an Akron man who is accused of impersonating a police officer, even entering schools with a weapon and disciplining students.

Police say Chrstopher Hendon, 26, often posed as a police officer.

On March 29, he was photographed taking a young boy to the Juvenile Detention Center then photographing him inside a jail cell.

Hendon already faced previous charges after his arrest in April.

But, Friday afternoon, prosecutors announced 47 additional charges against him for impersonating an officer at two different schools and running a fake ‘Scared Straight’ program.

Prosecutors say Hendon placed multiple children in handcuffs each time.

He is now charged with the following:

7 Counts of Kidnapping – felonies of the 2 nd degree

degree 7 Counts of Abduction – felonies of the 3 rd degree

degree 16 Counts of Impersonating a Police Officer with Firearm Specifications – felonies of the 3 rd degree

degree 13 Counts of Illegal Conveyance of a Deadly Weapon in School Safety Zone – felonies of the 5 th degree

degree 4 Counts of Illegal Conveyance of a Deadly Weapon into a Courthouse – felonies of the 5 th degree

degree 7 Counts of Assault – misdemeanors of the 1 st degree

degree 4 Counts of Criminal Trespass – misdemeanors of the 4 th degree

degree 1 Count of Impersonating a Police Officer – a misdemeanor of the 4 th degree

degree 1 Count of Endangering Children – misdemeanor of the 1st degree

Hendon is scheduled to be arraigned on the additional charges on Tuesday, July 11.

If you know of a child who participated in Hendon’s ‘Scared Straight’ program, you’re asked to please contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-2131.

