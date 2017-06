Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Cleveland native and celebrity chef Michael Symon is back in town to host Five Star Sensation. The fundraiser supports University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer, Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel enjoyed some time with one of 'Cleveland's Own' to learn more about this important event, but also to find out what Michael's been up to in addition to running his acclaimed restaurants.

