Medical examiner says DNA results on remains in Willowick will take weeks

WILLOWICK, Ohio– The investigation into human remains that washed up on the shores of Lake Erie in Willowick is ongoing.

A woman called police Wednesday evening to report she found what appeared to be a hand along the shoreline near East 320th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard. Willowick police said because of the level of decomposition, they could not determine race or gender.

On Friday, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said DNA testing is underway and results will be available in a few weeks. The medical examiner’s office called speculation the remains are tied to a plane that crashed on Lake Erie in December “premature and confirmed.”

But the office said it was in touch with the families of the six people killed to keep them updated on progress.

The Erie County Coroner’s Office said a leg found in Lake Erie near Lake City, Pennsylvania could belong to one of the plane crash victims. A person fishing made the discovery Thursday evening.

The Cessna Citation 525 disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

Over the two weeks that followed, the U.S. Coast Guard, Cleveland police and other authorities recovered hundreds of pieces of debris. They also recovered remains belonging to three of the victims: pilot John Thomas Fleming, 45; his son John Robert Fleming, 15; and neighbor Brian Sean Casey, 50.

