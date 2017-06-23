× Lots happening at Progressive Field as Indians start seven-game homestand

CLEVELAND– It’s a busy weekend at Progressive Field!

The Cleveland Indians start a seven-game homestand with a game Friday against the Twins. (For details on tickets, click here)

Friday: The first 10,000 fans get Indians sunglasses. Plus, $1 dog night and $2 domestic cans in the right field district from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Post game fireworks. Right field gates open at 5 p.m. All gates open at 6 p.m.

Saturday: First 12,500 fans get a Cody Allen jersey. $2 domestic cans in the right field district from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Sunday: Kids Fun Day featuring kids run the bases, Jungle Terry and Q&A with a player. Gates open at noon.

The promotions continue as the Tribe takes on the Rangers. On Tuesday, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Cleveland Indians tote bag.

