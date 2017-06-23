Dogs in dire need: Stark County dog kennel overpacked, dogs’ lives at risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STARK COUNTY- The dog warden in Stark County is asking for help to find stray dogs a home.

Jon Barber, the Stark County Dog Warden, said they are running out of room for large dogs that have run away or have been abandoned by their owners.

***Check out the dogs up for adoption here***

Barber, who is required by law to pick up strays, told FOX 8, in recent weeks they have been at or near capacity. If the shelter and local adoption services cannot start finding homes for some of these dogs they will be euthanized.

Barber said, "unfortunately for whatever reason, we're not getting the adoptions we would hope to get and so it's just heartbreaking. As an animal lover, the last thing I want to do is to put a dog down for no other reason than I need the space."

If you would like to help, the shelter is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also be open on Saturday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They are located at 1801 Mahoning Rd NE, Canton, OH 44705 Phone: (330) 451-2343