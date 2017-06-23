Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in North Ridgeville

Posted 11:47 am, June 23, 2017

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– The Budweiser Clydesdales will be galloping into North Ridgeville next week.

The famous horses are scheduled to appear at Victory Park on June 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.  Visitors can take pictures with the Clydesdales and meet their dalmatian pal.

There will also be bubble soccer, a DJ, cornhole tournaments and a truck pouring Budweiser beer, of course.

The event, which is free, is to celebrate the centennial of Maple City Ice.

