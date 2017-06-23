× Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– The Budweiser Clydesdales will be galloping into North Ridgeville next week.

The famous horses are scheduled to appear at Victory Park on June 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitors can take pictures with the Clydesdales and meet their dalmatian pal.

There will also be bubble soccer, a DJ, cornhole tournaments and a truck pouring Budweiser beer, of course.

The event, which is free, is to celebrate the centennial of Maple City Ice.