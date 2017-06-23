× Bacteria contamination alert for several Lake Erie beaches

CLEVELAND– Before you make plans to head to the beach this weekend, be sure to check the for advisories.

The Ohio Department of Health monitors bacteria and algal toxin levels at state park beaches and boat ramps along Lake Erie.

There are currently bacteria contamination alerts for:

Bay View West, Erie County

Fairport Harbor, Lake County

Noble Beach, Cuyahoga County

Royal Acres Beach, Cuyahoga County

Clarkwood Beach, Cuyahoga County

Moss Point Beach, Cuyahoga County

Edgecliff Beach, Cuyahoga County

Utopia Beach, Cuyahoga County

Arcadia Beach, Cuyahoga County

Villa Angela State Park, Cuyahoga County

A bacteria contamination alert means bad bacteria has reached unsafe levels and could make people sick. Children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should not swim in the water.

For a full list of advisories, click here.