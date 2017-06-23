Bacteria contamination alert for several Lake Erie beaches
CLEVELAND– Before you make plans to head to the beach this weekend, be sure to check the for advisories.
The Ohio Department of Health monitors bacteria and algal toxin levels at state park beaches and boat ramps along Lake Erie.
There are currently bacteria contamination alerts for:
- Bay View West, Erie County
- Fairport Harbor, Lake County
- Noble Beach, Cuyahoga County
- Royal Acres Beach, Cuyahoga County
- Clarkwood Beach, Cuyahoga County
- Moss Point Beach, Cuyahoga County
- Edgecliff Beach, Cuyahoga County
- Utopia Beach, Cuyahoga County
- Arcadia Beach, Cuyahoga County
- Villa Angela State Park, Cuyahoga County
A bacteria contamination alert means bad bacteria has reached unsafe levels and could make people sick. Children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should not swim in the water.
