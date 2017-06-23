× Authorities identify woman found dead in Parma Heights home

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio– The investigation continues into the deaths of two people inside a house on Nelwood Road in Parma Heights.

Officers discovered the bodies on Wednesday while doing a welfare check for a missing woman.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the woman as Regina Capobianco, 49. The mother of three was reported missing on May 3, according to the police report.

Parma Heights police said the male victim has not been identified, but they believe he is 65-year-old John Mann, the owner of the home. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

Police also recovered Mann’s vehicle, but authorities would not say where because of the ongoing investigation.

