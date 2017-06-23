Adorable pups at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter need forever homes

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — There are some absolutely adorable animals at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter that need forever homes.

That includes Ames, a 4-year-old beagle female. The shelter says if you like the beagle breed then you will certainly fall for this mini gal. She is cute and sweet. Ames is in kennel #2.

Also up for adoptin is TubTub — an adorable 4-year-old Terrier mix female. You will be charmed right away when you meet this sunny girl in kennel #43.

And, Fire is an adorable 9-month -old Norwegian Elkhound, walks well on a leash and loves to stop and smell the roses. This cutie is is kennel #13.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

