Actor Johnny Depp asks about assassinating the president

**WARNING: Some may find language in the above video to be offensive

SOMERSET, England — Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.

He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.

However, he said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.”

He played Trump last year in a Funny or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”

In a statement to ABC News, the Secret Service said: “We actively monitor open source reporting, including social media networks, and we evaluate potential threats. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities.”

Last month, comedian Kathy Griffin came under fire for posing for a picture of her holding a severed head resembling President Donald Trump’s.