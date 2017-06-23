× 11 overdoses in Mansfield in one day

MANSFIELD, Ohio– Authorities in Richland County are investigating after a rash of overdoses in Mansfield.

Eleven overdoses occurred in the city on Thursday, according to the METRICH Enforcement Unit. The majority are believed to be opioid related. Patients were treated by the fire department then taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Sgt. Steve Blust said METRICH, which stands for Metro-Richland County, will continue to track individuals who sell drugs, especially fentanyl and U-47700, a synthetic opioid pain medication also known as “Pink.”

Anyone with information on suspected drug activity should call the METRICH tip hotline at 419-52-CRIME or the task force line at 419-755-9728.