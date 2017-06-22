Weather outlook: Showers and storms on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and storms developed along warm front this afternoon. In fact, a lone but heavy thunderstorm cell gave Lake County a photographic opportunity at around 9 a.m. This panoramic image came from Painesville:

The threat is diminishing as the front travels northward. You’ll notice a difference temperature wise! The humidity and heat are returning. More showers and storms on the way Friday. It looks like it will be a wash out for most of us. Rain could be heavy at times creating localized flooding. No alerts have been issued at this time. There is a minimal (marginal) risk of a severe storms tomorrow including damaging winds and hail.

So far this month temperatures have been running well above normal … 4.5° F to be exact!

However, with the pattern running cooler than normal overall in the next 10 days, that will likely temper that statistic too much closer to normal by the time we say hello of July. There is no clear-cut widespread heat signal through the end of June/early July. Any heat would only last a few days at a time

The warmest days of this week will be Thursday and Friday followed by a cooler, drier pattern this weekend.

