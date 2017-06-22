Watch: Medina family shares ‘super’ news with one of the best baby announcements ever!

MEDINA, Ohio — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a…baby!

A local couple expecting their second child has used their love of superheros to come up with a “super idea” to announce the big news.

Dad Ryan Sneltzer, of Medina, said he’s always been a huge comic book fan, so with all the superhero movies out right now, “we thought it would be a cool idea that people would love.”

He said his wife came up with the idea of having their son, Noah, appear as Clark Kent/Superman in the video, which starts with a phone booth reveal.

He said they all spent several hours shooting in downtown Medina, in front of a green screen and working with a producer.

“We went through a lot of cookies trying to get Noah to do what we needed for each shot,” he said.

The result is awesome.

