‘Very humbling’: LeBron gushes about NE Ohio during awesome thank you surprise for Goodyear workers

AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James surprised employees at Goodyear in Akron this week to show his pride and gratitude for the what the company “has done for this city…and for people all around the world.”

James posted video of the visit on Instagram Wednesday. In it, he is seen meeting workers, taking selfies and having a pretty good time during his first tour of the company.

“It’s very humbling, man,” he said. “Being a kid from Akron, you never think you’ll get an opportunity to be in a position to be around successful people like this. To know what Goodyear has done for this city…and for people all around the world. It means a lot to me knowing I’m from Akron. It’s a pride thing.”

In his Instagram post, James said:

“Being from Akron means something and that’s because of these people – people like Big Mike whose daughter is in my I Promise program & has been with Goodyear for 10+ years, people like my father-in-law who worked in a rubber plant for decades, supporting & raising his family right here in Akron. Day in & day out they do their job and continue to raise the bar. That’s Akron. That’s Northeast Ohio, and I’m…proud to call this place home.”

Watch below: