Swensons coming to University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio– The latest location for local cheeseburger chain Swenons will be in University Heights.

Plans to put the drive-in on Cedar Road near South Green Road are moving forward, according to University Heights City Council.

Renderings for the building show it’s staying true to its drive-in roots. That means no indoor seating and a retro feel.

Swensons serves up its signature Galley Boy burger at seven locations in Northeast Ohio, including spots in Akron, Seven Hills and North Canton.