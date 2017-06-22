St. Jude dream day is here: Who will win the home and other big prizes?

AVON, Ohio — Dream day is here. The St. Jude Dream Home 2017 winner will be drawn this morning on FOX 8 News in the Morning. Winners for other great prizes will be drawn, too.

The home, valued at nearly $450,000, is built by Cleveland Custom Homes and located in the Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio.

The proceeds from the St. Jude Dream Home tickets are benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Here is a list of prizes:

The 2017 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House valued at approximately $450,000 built by Cleveland Custom Homes in the beautiful Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio

Winner’s choice of a 2017 Buick Encore or a 2017 Ford Fusion courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

Artesian Antigua Elite Hot Tub valued at $10,000 + The Big Egg package courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

Fish Furniture $10,000 in furniture

Whole Home Makeover – complete house, roof, deck, patio, and concrete wash courtesy of Perfect Power Wash

Custom made statue of St. Jude, or similar courtesy of Milano Monuments

$2,500 Panera Bread Prize Pack courtesy of Panera Bread

$1,500 Conrad’s gift certificate towards tires or services, courtesy of Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care

Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in Stainless Steel finish courtesy of Brizo

$1,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Smiles by White

Young Team Realtors – $1,000 Credit Card Gift Card

