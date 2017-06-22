Show Info: June 22, 2017
Comedian: Sinbad
An actor and comedian who needs to introduction! Sinbad will be at Pickwick and Frolic on June 22-24.
http://www.pickwickandfrolic.com
I-X Tank Show
World of Tank Presents
Cleveland Tank Plant
Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet
June 22-24, 2017
I-X Center
www.IXClevelandTankShow.com
Franklin Square Deli
Check out this deli that has been in the heart of Kent for more than 30 years!
108 South Water Street
(Corner Main and Water)
Kent, Ohio 44240
Phone: 330.673.2942
http://www.franklinsquaredeli.com/
Authors On Call
Neil Zurcher and Dan Coughlin joined us this morning to laugh and talk about this free event!
Thursday, June 22nd
Norwalk VFW Hall
140 Milan Avenue
Norwalk, Ohio
Doors open at 6:30pm
Event starts at 7pm
www.facebook.com/AuthorsOnCall
Barnyard Pickers
If you’re looking for a place where you can shop for one of a kind, antique, vintage, or rustic pieces, visit Barnyard Pickers!
1337 Harpersfield Rd.
Geneva, OH 44041
(440)813-0612
www.BarnYardPickers.net
www.facebook.com/barnyardpickers
High and Low Winery
Stop by during patio season for a wonderful view and delicious food!
http://www.searchhighandlow.com/