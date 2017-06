LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Drivers on the Shoreway should get ready for some traffic headaches over the next week.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. July 3, crews will restrict state Route 82 westbound to one lane between the Main Avenue Bridge and Lake Avenue to perform pavement work, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It’s all part of the Lakefront West Project.

Outbound traffic delays are anticipated.