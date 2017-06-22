Police: Texas Mom was on Facebook Messenger as 6-month-old daughter died

RENO, Texas — A Texas mother has been charged in the drowning of her baby daughter while police say she was on Facebook.

Dallas News reports that Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, told authorities that she left her 6-month-old baby, Zayla, alone in the bathtub with the water running when she became distracted with another child, Facebook Messenger and a loud TV.

When she remembered the baby, she was unresponsive and floating face down in the bathtub, according to police.

Stuckey said she didn’t know how to resuscitate the baby.

She told police she’d only left Zayla alone for “a couple of minutes.” But authorities determined that she’d been on Facebook Messenger for at least 18 minutes while the baby was in the bathtub.

Stuckey faces charges of injury to a child.

