Police still trying to ID bodies found in Parma Heights home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are still investigating after two decomposed bodies were found in a Parma Heights home Wednesday.

It all started with a missing woman's report.

Regina Capobianco, 49, had been missing for about one month after police went to her last known residence, a Nelwood Road home, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

That's when investigators found the badly decomposed bodies of a man and a woman inside the bedroom.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigations and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner were called.

Police said the home was in disarray, which makes the investigation even more difficult.

They had to call in the Hazmat team to help.

Investigators are now trying to positively identify the bodies. Neighbors said a man lives in the home, but they didn't know much about him, and they've seen a woman come and go.

Capobianco has two children and a sister who are very worried about her.

Continuing coverage.