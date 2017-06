CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fox 8 viewers are sharing several photos of shelf clouds moving through Northeast Ohio this morning.

Looks like a shelf cloud with Lake County storm this morning. Photo taken from #fox8cleveland roof https://t.co/ygG5KLyqf8 — Scott Sabol (@ScottSabolFOX8) June 22, 2017

A warm front was moving through the area, and some parts of Northeast Ohio could see some showers.

Did you snap any cool photos of the front moving through?

