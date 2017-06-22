One year later: Looking back on Cavaliers championship parade

CLEVELAND– Times flies when you’re champions.

One year ago on Thursday, the streets of downtown Cleveland were jam-packed with Cavaliers fans. Tens of thousands of Northeast Ohioans crowded around Quicken Loans Arena and Mall B to catch a glimpse of the 2016 NBA Champions.

It wasn’t just a fun time for fans. Kyrie Irving hopped out of his ride for high-fives, Matthew Dellavedova took selfies with fans’ cameras, J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert went shirtless, and LeBron James enjoyed a cigar.