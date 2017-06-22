More minis? Baseball resembling Carlos Carrasco shows up in Indians dugout

BALTIMORE– Arts and crafts time is expanding for the Cleveland Indians.

Last week, pitcher Carlos Carrasco kept busy in the dugout by creating a miniature Jose Ramirez. He drew on a baseball to create the likeness of the Tribe third baseman, who is currently in second place in All-Star voting.

(Find more how to vote for your Indians to go to Miami here)

Now, there’s a little Carrasco. A ball sporting Cookie’s facial hair debuted during the Tribe’s game in Baltimore on Wednesday.

It must have brought the pitcher good luck. Cookie struck out 10 in the 5-1 win over the Orioles. Ramirez is also benefiting from having a mini. He’s hitting .548 during his nine-game hit streak.

Next up to get a mini? Cleveland ace Corey Kluber.

