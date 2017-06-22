Missing: Derrin Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Derrin Brown, 17, went missing April 16, 2016. He was last seen in Cleveland.

He is 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he went missing from the Cleveland Christian Home on the city's west side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Van Buren with Cleveland police first district at 216-623-5118.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**