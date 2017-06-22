Legendary local high school coach, team scramble for cover during shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a shootout in the street led to parents, coaches, and players scrambling to take cover during a summer practice for the Glenville High School football team. That team is coached by a local legend, Ted Ginn, Sr., famous for working tirelessly to help inner-city kids avoid trouble and succeed.

The incident happened Wednesday evening at East 120th Street and Arlington Road in Cleveland.

Ginn says two groups of young guys got into a shootout steps away from the practice field, and dozens of shots were fired. The I-Team has confirmed it happened with a neighborhood football team also practicing on the next field with kids as young as 6.

Ginn even runs a high school, working to make a positive impact on kids. But he says, in the last two years, gunfire has erupted near the practice field multiple times. Ginn said, "It’s very depressing. I just sat there. I don’t know what to do. I'm trying to do a job, make a difference in our community, be supportive of our city and our community, and I'm putting kids at risk."

Alanda Sales-Clark has a son on the team. Now, she’s nervous about sending him back to practice. She told us, "You could literally hear the bullets whizzing past your head. Until we can be protected, there's gonna be a problem.”

Clark is now working with activist Art McKoy and planning a rally calling for more security. The rally will be next Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 there at the scene, Bump Taylor Field.

The I-Team wondered what police will be doing to protect the kids. We went to see the neighborhood police commander. He had an officer refer us to the chief’s office. A spokesperson only wrote in emails, “We are working with the CMSD (school district) on this.” Adding, “We encourage all citizens to call whenever they are in need of our service and we will respond. As always, ‘See something, say something,'"

A school district spokesperson said she is looking into this.

Meantime, 24 hours after the incident, the I-Team noticed police cars watching over Thursday’s practice.