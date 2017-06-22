LeBron James shows off balance skills in latest video

CLEVELAND– There is no off-season for LeBron James.

The 13-time All-Star returned to the gym soon after the Cavs fell to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. On Wednesday, he posted a video demonstrating his balance skills.

It shows James kneeling on a stability ball while holding a body blade. He captioned it, “Core and mind stability!!”

LeBron needs that mental focus as the future of the Cavs is unclear. General manager David Griffin parted ways with the team earlier this week and owner Dan Gilbert reportedly met with former player Chauncey Billups about the job.

