Cavs owner Dan Gilbert stops in Cleveland as GM rumors swirl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was briefly back in Cleveland.

The chairman of Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures landed in his private plane at Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday morning. He was back on board about two hours later, shortly before noon.

Is he in town to make a deal with a new Cavs general manger?

The team and GM David Griffin parted ways on Monday with sources saying they couldn't agree on the Cavaliers' future. The organization also did not renew the contract of Trent Redden, senior vice president of basketball operations.

“If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland," LeBron James posted on Twitter following the announcement.

Reports indicate retired player Chauncey Billups is the front runner for the GM job. Billups, who spent several years with the Detroit Pistons, already met with Gilbert.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here