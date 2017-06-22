Angry delivery: Mail carrier caught on camera swearing and throwing package

LITTLETON, Massachusetts — When a Massachusetts family installed a video surveillance system following a robbery, they expected the cameras would catch a thief — not a cranky mail carrier.

But that’s exactly what Darcey Caffarella saw when she reviewed some recent footage.

Caffarella lives in Littleton, Mass., and told the NBC affiliate in Boston that the camera caught their mail carrier swearing and throwing a package on their deck.

“I was just flabbergasted. I had no idea where all this anger was coming from,” Caffarella said.

The package contained teak oil which was leaking through the package when they opened it.

Caffarella said they’ve been complaining about their mail carrier for years.

“The fact that a government employee was treating my property this way… I’m just disgusted,” Caffarella told NECN.

A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said in an email that they have launched an investigation.

“This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce,” the email to NECN said.

The post office said the man worked for them for 20 years.

