Two ‘badly decomposed’ bodies found inside Parma Heights home

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio – Officers in Parma Heights discovered two badly decomposed bodies inside a home on Nelwood Road.

A Fox 8 news crew on the scene reports that officials have been on the scene since 11:30 a.m. The bodies were found in the same bedroom inside the very cluttered home.

Police made their discovery when they went there for a welfare check to look for a woman who had been missing for a month.

No word yet on the identity of the two.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigations, Cuyahoga County Coroner and Hazmat teams are on the scene assisting police.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.