Suspect indicted for murder of couple who owned Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND - The man accused of murdering a couple inside the car dealership they owned in Cleveland has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Joseph McAlpin was indicted Wednesday on 25 counts including 4 counts of aggravated murder, 4 counts of aggravated robbery, 4 counts of aggravated burglary, 2 counts of murder, 2 counts of kidnapping, 4 counts of felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, 2 counts of grand theft, 1 count of causing injury to animals and 1 count of cruelty to animals.

Michael and Trina Kuznik were killed at their Cleveland car dealership, Mr. Car’s Auto, on East 185th Street, in April. They were found by their 19-year-old son. Both were shot in the head. Police say two cars, surveillance equipment and computers containing business records were taken from the business. The family's dog also was killed.

Police are still looking for a possible second suspect in the theft of the second vehicle.

“This couple dedicated their lives to their family business and the Collinwood community. Words cannot adequately express the pain and damage this crime has caused,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “My office will be reviewing this case to determine if capital specifications should be added.”

