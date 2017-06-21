Suspect in 5 North Royalton, Lake Township murders to appear in court

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The man accused of killing three women in North Royalton as well as a couple in North Canton will appear in court again Wednesday.

George Brinkman, 45, faces aggravated murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges in the deaths of Suzanne Taylor, 45, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, were found dead in their home.

Brinkman is also charged with murder in the slayings of his employers, 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John. The couple’s bodies were found in their North Canton home. Authorities say they apparently were shot.

Brinkman was issued $75 million during his appearance in Parma Municipal Court last week.

He will appear in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Continuing coverage here.