× Show Info: June 21, 2017

Recycle Pots & Pans:

There’s a place in Kent that will gladly accept used kithcn-ware and share them with those in need!

https://recyclepotsandpans.com/

https://www.facebook.com/recyclepotspans/

Pinot Grigio:

Here to tempt you to try a new bottle of wine is Dina Kostis from Pickwick and Frolic!

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Coast Guard:

The Coast Guard Station near Edgewater is slowly being restored. The outside is nearly complete!

http://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/

Stella’s Art:

Local artists have a new place to showcase their work on the east side!

8500 Station St

Mentor Ohio 44060

http://www.stellasartgallery.com/

Butter Your Nuts:

Turning a local product into the start ingredient of lunch!

www.butteryournuts.com

Heat Exchange, Hearth, and Patio Shop:

The largest grill showcase in Ohio!

34205 Lorain Rd.

North Ridgeville 44039

Cleveland Cultural Gardens:

Take a stroll around the world without leaving Cleveland!

East Blvd (from St. Clair to Superior Avenue), Cleveland

MLK Blvd (St. Clair to Superior), Cleveland

www.culturalgardens.org