Show Info: June 21, 2017
Recycle Pots & Pans:
There’s a place in Kent that will gladly accept used kithcn-ware and share them with those in need!
https://recyclepotsandpans.com/
https://www.facebook.com/recyclepotspans/
Pinot Grigio:
Here to tempt you to try a new bottle of wine is Dina Kostis from Pickwick and Frolic!
Coast Guard:
The Coast Guard Station near Edgewater is slowly being restored. The outside is nearly complete!
http://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/
Stella’s Art:
Local artists have a new place to showcase their work on the east side!
8500 Station St
Mentor Ohio 44060
http://www.stellasartgallery.com/
Butter Your Nuts:
Turning a local product into the start ingredient of lunch!
Heat Exchange, Hearth, and Patio Shop:
The largest grill showcase in Ohio!
34205 Lorain Rd.
North Ridgeville 44039
Cleveland Cultural Gardens:
Take a stroll around the world without leaving Cleveland!
East Blvd (from St. Clair to Superior Avenue), Cleveland
MLK Blvd (St. Clair to Superior), Cleveland