Shake Shack coming to Orange Village in 2018

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio– Northeast Ohio is getting a Shake Shack and sooner than expected.

The popular burger joint is coming to the new Pinecrest Development when it opens in 2018, a spokeswoman with Fairmont Properties said on Wednesday.

This will be the first Shake Shack location in Ohio, according to Fairmont Properties.

Earlier this year, Shake Shack was announced as one of the first tenants for nuCLEus in downtown Cleveland.

Pinecrest, a mixed-use development in Orange Village, will feature stores like Whole Foods, Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma.