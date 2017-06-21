Sega launching new app allowing mobile users to play ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, other classics for free

Sega!

Classic games like “Sonic,” “Altered Beast,” “Phantasy Star II,” “Kid Chameleon” and “Comix Zone are coming right to our smartphones.

#SEGAForever reveals all! First games rolling out in the next 24 hours! https://t.co/t5UN6Mlm3H pic.twitter.com/87GMtX29l2 — SEGA Forever (@SEGAForever) June 21, 2017

Sega has announced that starting June 22, a new Sega Forever app will allow smart phone users to play the games — for free!

They’ll also get online leader boards, be able to save their progress to clouds, and they’ll be able to play while offline.

More games will be added every two weeks. And Business Insider reports that there will be ads, but users can pay a $1.99 fee for an ad-free version.

More in the video announcement above.

