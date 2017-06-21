Ohio father charged with leaving 6-year-old daughter in van while gambling

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Missouri — An Ohio man has been charged with endangering the welfar of a child, after leaving his daughter in a van in a parking garage at a Missouri casino Sunday, KTVI reported.

Police said Charles A. Carter, Jr., 46, of Toledo, went into the Maryland Heights casino to gamble just before 11 p.m. on Father’s Day.

An employee later discovered his 6-year-old walking alone and crying on the 6th floor of the parking garage.

According to court documents, the girl had been left alone in the van that had it’s windows covered with cardboard and duct tape.

According to KTVI, police used surveillance video to determine that Carter had been in the casino for about 30 minutes.

The little girl is in the custody of the Department of Family Services until family members make it to the St. Louis area to pick her up.